The Habit Burger Grill Launches New Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich

The Habit Burger Grill, the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads and more, announces the launch of their new Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich, available beginning June 28.

A perfect summer get-together sandwich inspired by the brand’s Southern California roots, the Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich drips with warm, sun-inspired freshness and flavor, punctuated with delectable spice.

Crafted in Santa Barbara, this recipe celebrates the vibrant flavors of its region, featuring a pillow-soft flaxseed brioche bun sourced from a small bakery in Los Angeles. Crispy, double-battered chicken takes center stage, complemented by a red pepper sauce, melty cheese, and house-made fresh slaw.

The result? The ultimate chicken sandwich, combining heat, creaminess, and crunch in every bite. This is a sandwich with drip. It’s a symphony of fresh and bright flavors that allow the simplicity of the ingredients—and the sun—to shine through.

“We wanted to push the boundaries of what a chicken sandwich can be, and our customers can taste that passion in every bite," says Jack Hinchliffe, Chief Global Marketing Officer of The Habit Burger Grill. "Whether you're eating alfresco on our patio, enjoying a day at the beach, or embarking on a road trip, our Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich is the perfect companion for your summer plans, bringing a touch of excitement to every moment. It's California feel-good food at its finest.”