Habit Burger & Grill, the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, announces today the launch of its latest restaurant in Southern Pines, North Carolina. The sixth restaurant in the Tarheel State will serve up its famous “Habit Hospitality” starting Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 201 Carolina Green Parkway, Southern Pines, NC 28387.

In honor of its grand opening, Habit Burger & Grill will host exclusive pre-opening VIP events for their CharClub and mobile app members. Guests can receive an invite to this exclusive sneak-peek by signing up at http://habitburger.com/southernpines.

VIP Event Details:

Free Charburger Day (Saturday, November 9): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

Free Habit Day (Monday, November 11): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

Free Habit Day (Tuesday, November 12): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

“We know that Southern Pines has a deep history – the home of American Golf, lush nature and parks, breweries, museums, and more, including incredible restaurants. Habit Burger & Grill hopes to add to this city’s vibrant energy with our new location in this amazing town,” said Chef Jason Triail, Director of Culinary Innovation at Habit Burger & Grill. “We’re excited to bring our award-winning chargrilled burgers, flavor-packed sandwiches, unique and delicious sides, and the rest of our tasty menu to this beautiful community!”

The 2,500 Southern Pines restaurant will offer drive-thru, dine-in, takeout; and delivery will be available via The Habit Mobile App and online at order.habitburger.com. Guests also have additional convenient ordering options including state-of-the-art indoor self-serve kiosks and delivery through Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats.

Habit Burger & Grill’s Double Charburger was recently named the Best Fast-Food Burger and its Tempura Green Beans the Best Side by USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice 2024 Awards (published July 2024). With its cooked-to-order mantra, Habit Burger & Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, and sushi-grade ahi tuna. Guests at Habit Burger & Grill can always count on freshly made, handcrafted quality served with genuine hospitality.

This Habit Burger & Grill restaurant will be open 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. daily.