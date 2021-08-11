The Habit Burger Grill Launches Two New Impossible Burgers

The Habit Burger Grill debuted two new Impossible Burgers Wednesday for a limited time.

The Impossible Bistro Burger and Original Impossible Burger offer all of the Habit’s signature flavor made with plant-based meat.

The Habit knows that their guests crave culinary flavor. So, the chain took the Impossible Burger Patty and did it ‘The Habit Way.’ For the new signature Impossible Bistro Burger, an Impossible Burger patty is topped with savory signature grilled onions, and melted aged white cheddar cheese atop fresh green leaf lettuce, and a special house-made tangy secret sauce rounds it all out on a delicate toasted sweet brioche bun.

For those who love the classics, guests can enjoy the Original Impossible Burger, which is the plant-based take on The Habit’s award-winning signature Charburger.