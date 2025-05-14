Known for having the #1 burger*, best grilled chicken sandwich, and sides in the business, Habit Burger & Grill is making a bold move to dominate a new category: salads.

With consumers increasingly seeking fresh, healthier meals that don’t sacrifice flavor, speed, or value, Habit is turning its operational strengths and culinary innovation toward a fast casual segment that remains underdeveloped: entrée salads. The brand’s newly revamped salad lineup is designed to elevate expectations and capture new demand.

“Consumers are looking for feel-good, everyday meals that deliver on both taste and nutrition,” said Jack Hinchliffe, Chief Marketing Officer at The Habit Burger Grill. “We saw a clear opportunity to disrupt the typical salad experience and make it every bit as crave-worthy as our burgers and sandwiches. The reality is, the most satisfying part of a salad isn’t the lettuce, it’s the protein. And no one does chargrilled chicken like we do.”

Habit’s move comes at a time when demand for protein-rich meals is surging. In fact, high-protein was the most popular eating pattern among consumers in 2024, according to the IFIC Food and Health Survey, reflecting growing interest in satisfying, nutrient-dense options. Bowl-style meals, known for their convenience and nutrition, have also seen a 3% five-year growth on menus, according to Technomic—signaling a shift in what consumers want from their quick-service meals.

Each salad is made to order and features hot, juicy chicken chargrilled over an open flame, not pre-cooked or chilled. The new menu includes innovative additions like the Mango Miso Salad and Harvest Chopped Salad, alongside refreshed takes on guest favorites including the Santa Barbara Cobb, Chicken Caesar, and Garden Salad.

“We’re not serving salads topped with cold, rubbery chicken from a fridge,” said Chef Jason Triail, Head Chef at The Habit. “We’re firing up the grill and dropping hot, chargrilled chicken straight onto crisp greens—made to order, every single time. These five new salads bring serious heat, crunch, and flavor. They’re built to perform in a category that’s often overlooked.”

As part of the launch, Habit has partnered with UFC GYM, a brand rooted in high-performance fitness and holistic health. The partnership includes in-restaurant signage and UFC GYM-endorsed menu icons promoting the new salads as part of a balanced, protein-forward lifestyle.

“We’re thrilled to team up with UFC GYM,” added Hinchliffe. “It’s a natural fit. They understand what it takes to fuel real performance, and so do we.”

From chargrilled protein to chef-driven toppings, Habit is redefining what a fast casual salad can be—and challenging the idea that “better-for-you” has to mean boring. With this latest launch, Habit continues to leverage its culinary heritage and operational flexibility to expand into new dayparts and drive incremental growth.

Because when the chicken’s this good, salad isn’t the backup option—it’s the main event.

*Based on USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice 2024 Awards for Best Side. (Published July 2024).

