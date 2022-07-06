The Habit Burger Grill Named Top Food Franchise

The Habit Burger Grill recently announced that it has been named a Top Food Franchise and a Top Global Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine, ranking #116 out of 200 in the Top Global Franchises category and #6 in the “Best of: Hamburgers” ranking.

The June issue of Entrepreneur magazine highlights the concepts where future franchisees beginning their journey and existing franchisees can find their next opportunities.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized by Entrepreneur as a top franchise in the Food and Global categories,” says John Phillips, Chief Global Business Partnerships Officer for The Habit Burger Grill. "We are excited to continue building on the momentum that The Habit has generated over the last few years as we’ve revitalized our franchise development plans. Now, moving into the latter half of 2022, we will continue to grow in new markets, bring our quality-first culture to communities across the U.S., and support our franchise owners in their continued development.”

Earlier this year, Entrepreneur released their Franchise 500 list, which celebrates the latest trends and evolving brands in the franchise industry. To determine the ranking, franchise brands were evaluated on costs and fees, size, and growth franchisee support, brand strength and financial strength and ability. Entrepreneur uses the Franchise 500 score to compile the Top Food Franchise and Top Global Franchise lists.

Entrepreneurially spirited individuals interested in owning a Habit Burger Grill franchise should have the ability to invest $1.4 - $1.8 million, which includes working capital and a franchise fee of $35,000.

Over its 43 years in existence, the Franchise 500 has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. The Habit Burger Grill’s position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.