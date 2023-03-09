The Habit Burger Grill Names Jack Hinchliffe Global Chief Marketing Officer

The Habit Burger Grill, the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, welcomes their new Global Chief Marketing Officer, Jack Hinchliffe.

Jack is a passionate leader with 15 years experience working on some of the world’s most beloved food brands. He has been a part of Yum! Brands for more than eight years, joining KFC UK and Ireland (UKI) in 2015 as Senior Marketing Manager and quickly ascending to Head of Innovation that same year. He continued his career growth with two promotions to Marketing Director in 2019, and to Chief Marketing Officer in 2021, where he was instrumental in driving change across food, communications, and media to make KFC more relevant, more distinctive and easier to access. He is also renowned for building one of the most exceptional marketing teams in the industry.

“I had the pleasure of working with Jack at KFC, and I’m elated to have him join our team,” says Shannon Hennessy, The Habit Burger Grill President. “Under his leadership, KFC UKI was awarded Brand of the Year by Marketing Week in 2021 and took home a Gold IPA Effectiveness Award for Business Transformation. Jack is a true marketing powerhouse; I know first-hand that he has the skills, experience, and passion to take The Habit to the next level of brand awareness and distinctiveness.”

From introducing the vegan burger to coordinating the marketing response to the pandemic, and most recently overseeing KFC’s first pub, Jack has been at the forefront of the brand’s award-winning creative work in recent years. He has also spearheaded the growth of KFC’s digital transformation with the move to omnichannel retailing, culminating in the launch of its own delivery channel in 2022.

“When the opportunity to work for The Habit Burger Grill presented itself, I just couldn’t pass it up,” says Jack. “The food and hospitality at The Habit Burger Grill are world class; it’s an incredible business but there is still work to be done to build a brand that connects with people in a competitive and cluttered category, and I’m excited for the challenge. I am very grateful to be a part of this exciting next chapter as we embark on creating a modern and distinctive brand that has crafted, quality food at its heart.”

The news comes as Iwona Alter, former Chief Brand Officer, was appointed as Chief Operating Officer for The Habit Burger Grill. Under Iwona’s leadership, the brand accomplished many firsts such as The Habit Burger’s first-ever advertising campaign, establishing a consumer insights discipline, and growing digital marketing. With over 350 restaurants and growing, The Habit Burger Grill is now a brand poised to become a household name. A marketing visionary, Jack plans to provide innovation, leadership and excitement to this important moment in the brand's history.