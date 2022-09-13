The Habit Burger Grill to Offer BOGO 50 Percent Off Deal for National Cheeseburger Day

It’s time to celebrate one of the best days of the year, National Cheeseburger Day. This year, The Habit Burger Grill is bringing customers a deal they won’t want to miss.

This National Cheeseburger Day, The Habit Burger Grill is offering a limited-time special: buy one Charburger (with cheese), and get a second 50% off. The Habit Mobile App users will be getting a “Buy One Original Charburger, Get One 50% Off” offer, but in order to get the offer they must be signed up/registered on the app before 9/15 11:59 PM.