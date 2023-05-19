The Habit Burger Grill to Offer Two Charburger Meals for $20

The Habit Burger Grill, the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, announces that they celebrating National Burger Month by offering a limited-time offer of two Charburgers with cheese, two fries, and two drinks… all for just $20.

“'We wanted to make it even easier for our fans to bring a friend to the Habit so for a limited time we're offering two Charburgers with cheese meals for just $20. Our award-winning chargrilled burgers are made-to-order with the freshest of ingredients, which speaks to the care and craft that we put into each item,” says Jack Hinchcliffe, Global Chief Marketing Officer, The Habit Burger Grill. “And we’d love for people to grab this meal and share it with the people they care about—whether it’s on a picnic with a best friend, or at home with a significant other. There’s nothing like a good meal to bring people together.”

The $20 offer (tax extra), available now through June 27, can be ordered on The Habit Burger Grill’s digital channels, including the Habit Burger mobile app and habitburger.com, and is also available on participating third-party delivery partners such as DoorDash for $22.

The Habit Burger Grill was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” With its cooked-to-order mantra, The Habit Burger Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, sushi-grade ahi tuna and tenderloin steak. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.