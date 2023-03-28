The Habit Burger Grill to Open 10th Restaurant in Florida

The Habit Burger Grill, the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, announces today the launch of their 10th restaurant in Florida with their Largo grand opening. The newest drive-thru restaurant is located at 4855 East Bay Drive, Clearwater, FL 33764. Its famous “Habit Hospitality” will be served up to the public, starting Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

In honor of the grand opening, The Habit Burger Grill will host an exclusive pre-opening VIP event for their CharClub and mobile app members. Guests can receive an invite to this exclusive sneak peek by signing up at https://www.habitburger.com/largo.

VIP Event Details:

Free Charburger Day (Saturday, April 1): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. and 5 - 7 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

Ryan Callahan Foundation (Monday, April 3): 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. and 5 - 7 p.m. 100% of sales are donated to the foundation. Limited menu.

Sun Coast Police Benevolent Association, Inc. (Tuesday, April 4): 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. and 5 - 7 p.m. 100% of sales are donated to the foundation. Limited menu.

Grand Opening! (Wednesday, April 5): 10 a.m - Close

“I am a huge fan of The Habit Burger Grill and very excited to open up the 10th Habit location in the state of Florida in the beautiful community of Largo,” says The Habit Burger Grill franchisee, Karnardo Garnett. “I am thrilled to bring the Habit’s menu featuring the famous Charburgers, amazing shakes, sushi grade ahi tuna, award-winning sides, and more to the entire Tampa Bay area.”

The Largo restaurant will offer dine-in, takeout and drive-thru; curbside pick-up and delivery will be available via The Habit Mobile App and online at order.habitburger.com. Guests also have additional convenient ordering options including state-of-the-art indoor self-serve kiosks and delivery through Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats.

“The first Habit Burger Grill opened in Santa Barbara in 1969 - more than 50 years ago - and since then, we’ve grown to more than 350 different locations worldwide, and we couldn’t be more excited about our Largo opening,” says Douglas Branigan, Chief Development Officer at The Habit Burger Grill. "While we have nine other restaurants in Florida - with plans for expansion - Largo is unique, as we’re now on the West side of Florida. We’re excited to be a part of this vibrant community and bustling city.”

The Habit Burger Grill was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” With its cooked-to-order mantra, The Habit Burger Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, sushi-grade ahi tuna and tenderloin steak. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

This Habit Burger Grill will be open Monday – Sunday from 10:30am – 10:00pm.

Drive-Thru hours are Monday – Sunday from 10:30am – 11:00pm.