The Habit Burger Grill to Open in Bloomfield, New Jersey

The Habit Burger Grill, the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, announces the grand opening of their newest restaurant in Bloomfield, New Jersey. The restaurant is located at 216 Bloomfield Avenue, Bloomfield, NJ 07003. Its famous “Habit Hospitality” will be served up to the public, starting Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

In honor of the grand opening, The Habit Burger Grill will host an exclusive pre-opening VIP event for their CharClub and mobile app members. Guests can receive an invite to this exclusive sneak peek by signing up at https://www.habitburger.com/bloomfield

VIP Event Details:

● Free Charburger Day (Saturday, March 18): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

● Free Habit Day (Monday, March 20): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

● Free Habit Day (Tuesday, March 21): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

“New Jersey and The Habit Burger Grill have a special connection -- and our love for one another keeps growing, as evidenced by our 15th restaurant in this state with the Bloomfield grand opening,” says Douglas Branigan, Chief Development Officer at The Habit Burger Grill. "We can’t wait to feed this vibrant city and showcase our dedication to craft. With Charburgers, award-winning sides, flavorful sandwiches, salads, and shakes, we have something for everyone!”

The Bloomfield restaurant will offer dine-in and takeout; curbside pick-up and delivery will be available via The Habit Mobile App and online at order.habitburger.com. Guests also have additional convenient ordering options including state-of-the-art indoor self-serve kiosks and delivery through Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats.

The Habit Burger Grill was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” With its cooked-to-order mantra, The Habit Burger Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, sushi-grade ahi tuna and tenderloin steak. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

This Habit Burger Grill will be open Monday – Sunday from 10:30am – 10:00pm.