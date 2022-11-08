The Habit Burger Grill to Open in Miami Gardens

The Habit Burger Grill, the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads and more announces the grand opening of a new location in Miami Gardens. Located at 18100 NW 57th Ave., the fast-casual restaurant will serve up its ‘Habit Hospitality’ beginning November 16, 2022.

In honor of the exciting Grand Opening, The Habit Burger Grill will host exclusive pre-opening VIP events for their CharClub and mobile app members. Guests can receive an invite to this exclusive sneak peek by signing up for the CharClub at www.habitburger.com/miamigardens/.

VIP Event Details:

Free Charburger Day (Thursday, November 10): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

Free Charburger Day (Saturday, November 12): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

Free Habit Day (Sunday, November 13): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

Free Habit Day (Sunday, November 15): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

The restaurant will offer dine-in, takeout and drive-thru ordering. Curbside pick-up and delivery will be available via The Habit Mobile App and online at order.habitburger.com. Guests also have additional convenient ordering options including state-of-the-art indoor self-serve kiosks and delivery through DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats.

"The Habit Burger Grill was founded in an area where the land meets the sea, so we already feel at home,” says Iwona Alter, Chief Brand Officer at The Habit Burger Grill. "We feel honored to bring our fresh, cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches to Florida."

The Habit Burger Grill is California’s best-kept secret, as it was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” With its cooked-to-order mantra, The Habit Burger Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, sushi-grade ahi tuna and tenderloin steak. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

This Habit Burger Grill’s dining room will be open from 10:30 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. Monday - Sunday, with the drive-thru open 10:30am - 10:00pm Sunday - Thursday and 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 p.m. Friday - Saturday.