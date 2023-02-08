The Habit Burger Grill to Open in Mountain View, California

The Habit Burger Grill, the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, announces today their grand opening restaurant in Mountain View, CA. The Habit Burger Grill is located at 1040 Grant Road, Suite 370 Mountain View, CA 94040. Its famous “Habit Hospitality” will be served up to the public, starting Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

“There are almost 100 The Habit Burger Grill restaurants in California’s Bay Area alone, and we’re honored to open our latest location in the bustling and tech-forward city of Mountain View,” says Douglas Branigan, Chief Development Officer at The Habit Burger Grill. "The Habit Burger Grill was founded in California in 1969, so we are always ecstatic to add to our California family. We can’t wait to feed this city and show them how dedicated we are to our craft in every burger, sandwich, salad, shake, and sides.”

In honor of the grand opening, The Habit Burger Grill will host an exclusive pre-opening VIP event for their CharClub and mobile app members. Guests can receive an invite to this exclusive sneak peek by signing up at https://www.habitburger.com/mountainview/

VIP Event Details:

Free Charburger Day (Saturday, February 11): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

Free Habit Day (Monday, February 13): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

Free Habit Day (Tuesday, February 14): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

The Mountain View restaurant will offer dine-in and takeout; curbside pick-up and delivery will be available via The Habit Mobile App and online at order.habitburger.com. Guests also have additional convenient ordering options including state-of-the-art indoor self-serve kiosks and delivery through Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats.

The Habit Burger Grill was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” With its cooked-to-order mantra, The Habit Burger Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, sushi-grade ahi tuna and tenderloin steak. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

This Habit Burger Grill will be open Monday - Sunday 10:30 am – 10:00 pm