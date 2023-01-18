The Habit Burger Grill to Open in Oakland, California

The Habit Burger Grill, the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, announces today their grand-opening in Oakland, CA. The newest restaurant is located at 3060 E. 9th St., Suite E, Oakland CA 94601. Its famous “Habit Hospitality” will be served up to the public, starting Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

In honor of the grand-opening, The Habit Burger Grill will host an exclusive pre-opening VIP event for their CharClub and mobile app members. Guests can receive an invite to this exclusive sneak peek by signing up at https://www.habitburger.com/oakland/

VIP Event Details:

Free Charburger Day (Saturday, January 21): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation. Free Habit Day (Monday, January 23): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation. Free Habit Day (Tuesday, January 24): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

“The Habit Burger Grill was founded in California nearly 55 years ago in Santa Barbara, so we are always excited to open another location in this beautiful state and especially in the bright side of the bay—Oakland,” says Douglas Branigan, Chief Development Officer at The Habit Burger Grill. "We can’t wait to serve Oakland up our Habit Hospitality and show them our love of craft in all we do.”

This second Oakland restaurant will offer dine-in and takeout; curbside pick-up and delivery will be available via The Habit Mobile App and online at order.habitburger.com. Guests also have additional convenient ordering options including state-of-the-art indoor self-serve kiosks and delivery through DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats.

The Habit Burger Grill was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” With its cooked-to-order mantra, The Habit Burger Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, sushi-grade ahi tuna and tenderloin steak. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

This Habit Burger Grill will be open from 10:30 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. Monday - Sunday.