The Habit Burger Grill to Open in Roseville, California

The Habit Burger Grill, the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, announces today their grand-opening in Roseville, California. Located at 1940 Blue Oaks Blvd., Roseville, CA 95747, the eatery will serve up its famous Habit Hospitality to the public starting Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

In honor of the grand-opening, The Habit Burger Grill will host an exclusive pre-opening VIP event for their CharClub and mobile app members. Guests can receive an invite to this exclusive sneak peek by signing up at https://www.habitburger.com/roseville/.

VIP Event Details:

Free Charburger Day (Saturday, February 11): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation. Free Habit Day (Monday, February 13): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation. Free Habit Day (Tuesday, February 14): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

"The Habit Burger Grill was born in Santa Barbara in 1969 so we’re always enthusiastic to add to our California family,” says Douglas Branigan, Chief Development Officer at The Habit Burger Grill. “We are eager to add to the vibrant city of Roseville by showcasing our love of craft in every charburger, every sandwich, and every side, freshly made-to-order.”

The Roseville restaurant will offer dine-in, takeout and drive-thru; curbside pick-up and delivery will be available via The Habit Mobile App and online at order.habitburger.com. Guests also have additional convenient ordering options including state-of-the-art indoor self-serve kiosks and delivery through DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats.

The Habit Burger Grill was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” With its cooked-to-order mantra, The Habit Burger Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, sushi-grade ahi tuna and tenderloin steak. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

This Habit Burger Grill will be open Monday – Sunday from 10:30am – 10:00pm.

Drive-Thru: Sunday – Thursday 10:30am – 10:00pm; Friday & Saturday 10:30am – 11:00pm.