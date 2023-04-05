The Habit Burger Grill to Open in St. George, Utah

The Habit Burger Grill announced the grand opening of their newest restaurant in St. George, Utah, the second in the city, and the 14th in the state. The drive-thru restaurant is located at 1675 West Sunset Blvd., St. George, UT 84770, and their famous “Habit Hospitality” will be served up to the public, starting Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

In honor of the grand opening, The Habit Burger Grill will host an exclusive pre-opening VIP event for their CharClub and mobile app members. Guests can receive an invite to this exclusive sneak peek by signing up at https://www.habitburger.com/stgeorge

VIP Event Details:

Free Charburger Day (Saturday, April 8): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

Free Habit Day (Monday, April 10): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

Free Habit Day (Tuesday, April 11): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

“The Habit Burger Grill holds a special place for Utah, as we are now opening our 14th restaurant in the Beehive State, and our second in the beautiful city of St. George,” says Douglas Branigan, Chief Development Officer at The Habit Burger Grill. "From the world-famous national parks to the vibrant art scene, we can’t wait to feed this gorgeous and charming city with our mouthwatering charburgers, award-winning sides, flavorful sandwiches, salads, shakes, and a lot more!”

The 3,000 sq. foot St. George restaurant will offer dine-in, takeout and drive-thru; curbside pick-up and delivery will be available via The Habit Mobile App and online at order.habitburger.com. Guests also have additional convenient ordering options including state-of-the-art indoor self-serve kiosks and delivery through Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats.

The Habit Burger Grill was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” With its cooked-to-order mantra, The Habit Burger Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, sushi-grade ahi tuna and tenderloin steak. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.