The Habit Burger Grill Opens Drive-Thru in Sumter, South Carolina

The Habit Burger Grill announced the grand opening of their newest restaurant in Sumter, South Carolina. The drive-thru restaurant is located at 1135 Broad Street, Sumter, SC 29150, and their famous “Habit Hospitality” will be served up to the public, starting Wednesday, June 28, 2023. This is the second The Habit Burger Grill to open in South Carolina, with its first in Indian Land.

In honor of the grand opening, The Habit Burger Grill will host an exclusive pre-opening VIP event for their CharClub and mobile app members. Guests can receive an invite to this exclusive sneak peek by signing up at habitburger.com/sumter

VIP Event Details:

Free Charburger Day (Saturday, June 24): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

Free Habit Day (Monday, June 26): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

Free Habit Day (Tuesday, June 27): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

“The Habit Burger Grill is thrilled to expand in the Palmetto State - Sumter is filled with beautiful state parks, museums, festivals and so much more, and we hope to add to this vibrant culture,” says Tiffany Furman, Chief Financial Officer at The Habit Burger Grill. "We can’t wait to feed the folks of Sumter and surrounding cities with our award-winning charburgers, sides, flavorful sandwiches, salads, shakes, and much more.”

The 3,033 sq ft. Sumter restaurant will offer dine-in, takeout and drive-thru; curbside pick-up and delivery will be available via The Habit Mobile App and online at order.habitburger.com. Guests also have additional convenient ordering options including state-of-the-art indoor self-serve kiosks and delivery through Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats.

The Habit Burger Grill was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” With its cooked-to-order mantra, The Habit Burger Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, sushi-grade ahi tuna and tenderloin steak. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.