Habit Burger & Grill, the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, announces today the launch of their restaurant in Jacksonville, Florida. The new restaurant’s address is 13559 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32224. Their famous “Habit Hospitality” will be served to the public starting Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

In honor of their grand opening, Habit Burger & Grill will host exclusive pre-opening VIP events for their CharClub and mobile app members. Guests can receive an invite to this exclusive sneak peek by signing up at order.habitburger.com/nro/jacksonville.

VIP Event Details:

Free Charburger Day (Saturday, October 11): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a free freshly made Charburger, fries, and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

Free Habit Day (Monday, October 13): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

Free Habit Day (Tuesday, October 14): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

“Jacksonville, we know you’ve been waiting and we’re just as fired up to start grilling for you,” said Chef Jason Triail, Director of Culinary Innovation at Habit Burger. “Our very first Habit opened steps from the California coast, so it feels right to bring that same chargrilled flavor here on Beach Boulevard, just minutes from the shore.”

Grand Opening Day Event: Wednesday, October 15:

Jacksonville Flavor Passport Giveaway: The first 500 guests will receive a Flavor Passport, giving them the chance to explore Habit’s menu, valued at over $20 on future visits.

Beach Tote Giveaways: Guests can take home custom beach totes packed with Habit surprises.

Guests can take home custom beach totes packed with Habit surprises. Exclusive Mobile Pickup Lane: This restaurant debuts Habit’s innovative Mobile Pickup Lane, designed for speed and convenience. Guests can order ahead through the Habit mobile app and skip the line with a fast, on-demand pickup experience. When you download the app, first-time registrants get a free charburger with purchase of regular drink.

The Jacksonville restaurant will also offer dine-in, takeout, and delivery via the Habit Mobile App and online at order.habitburger.com. Additional convenient ordering options include state-of-the-art indoor self-serve kiosks and delivery through Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates, and Uber Eats.

Habit Burger & Grill was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” With its cooked-to-order mantra, Habit Burger & Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, and sushi-grade ahi tuna. Guests at Habit Burger & Grill can always count on freshly made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

This Habit restaurant will be open from 10:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. daily.