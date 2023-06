The Habit Burger Grill Opens Latest Restaurant in Oceanside, California

The Habit Burger Grill, the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, announces today the grand opening of their newest drive-thru restaurant in Oceanside, California, and is located at 1870 Rancho Del Oro Road, Oceanside, CA 92056. Their famous “Habit Hospitality” will be served up to the public, starting June 21, 2023.

In honor of the grand opening, The Habit Burger Grill will host an exclusive pre-opening VIP event for their CharClub and mobile app members. Guests can receive an invite to this exclusive sneak peek by signing up at https://www.habitburger.com/oceanside/

VIP Event Details:

Free Charburger Day (Saturday, June 17): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

Free Habit Day (Monday, June 19): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

Free Habit Day (Tuesday, June 20): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

“In the last few years, we’ve been rapidly expanding across the U.S. but it always feels like going home when we open a restaurant in Southern California - The Habit Burger Grill’s birthplace - so we are especially excited to open our second location in Oceanside,” says Tiffany Furman, Chief Financial Officer at The Habit Burger Grill. "We can’t wait to feed this gorgeous city - known for their beautiful beaches, festivals, art community - our famous charburgers, award-winning sides, flavorful sandwiches, and so much more.”

The 2,800 sq. foot Oceanside restaurant will offer dine-in, takeout and drive-thru; curbside pick-up and delivery will be available via The Habit Mobile App and online at order.habitburger.com. Guests also have additional convenient ordering options including state-of-the-art indoor self-serve kiosks and delivery through Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats.

The Habit Burger Grill was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” With its cooked-to-order mantra, The Habit Burger Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, sushi-grade ahi tuna and tenderloin steak. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

This Habit Burger Grill restaurant and drive-thru will be open Monday – Sunday from 10:30am – 10:00pm.