Habit Burger & Grill, the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, announces today the launch of their latest restaurant opening in Rancho Cucamonga, their second in the city. The restaurant is located at 8140 Vineyard Avenue, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730. Their famous “Habit Hospitality” will be served to the public starting Monday, September 15, 2025.

“Habit Burger & Grill was born in sunny California in 1969, so we’re always extra excited when opening a new restaurant in our home state,” said Chef Jason Triail, Executive Chef at Habit Burger & Grill. “Rancho Cucamonga has such cool vibes with their vineyards, museums, beautiful hiking paths, and a vibrant community too! We’re chomping at the bit to bring this city our chargrilled burgers, stacked sandwiches, delicious new salads, and all the flavor-packed award-winning sides they can eat!”

The Rancho Cucamonga restaurant will offer dine-in, takeout, drive-thru; and delivery will be available via the Habit Mobile App and online at order.habitburger.com. Guests also have additional convenient ordering options including state-of-the-art indoor self-serve kiosks and delivery through Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats.

Habit Burger & Grill was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” With its cooked-to-order mantra, Habit Burger & Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, and sushi-grade ahi tuna. Guests at Habit Burger & Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

This Habit Burger & Grill dining room will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily and the drive-thru will be open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.