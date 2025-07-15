Habit Burger & Grill, the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, announces today the launch of their second restaurant opening in Vancouver, WA. The new restaurant’s address is 14015 NE 10th Ave., Suite 500, Vancouver, WA 98685. Their famous “Habit Hospitality” will be served to the public starting Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

In honor of their grand opening, Habit Burger & Grill will host exclusive pre-opening VIP events for their CharClub and mobile app members. Guests can receive an invite to this exclusive sneak peek by signing up at http://order.habitburger.com/nro/vancouver.

VIP Event Details:

● Free Charburger Day (Saturday, July 19): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries, and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

● Free Habit Day (Monday, July 21): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

● Free Habit Day (Tuesday, July 22): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

“We couldn’t be more fired up to open our second Habit Burger & Grill in Vancouver,” said Chef Jason Triail, Habit’s Director of Culinary Innovation. “Just a few months ago, this amazing city welcomed us with wide-open arms, and we’ve been excited to come back. Vancouver is absolutely gorgeous with breathtaking nature, a tight-knit community, and the gorgeous waterfront. Can’t wait to serve our award-winning charburgers, sandwiches, and delicious sides that we’re famous for.”

The latest Vancouver restaurant will offer dine-in, takeout and delivery will be available via the Habit Mobile App and online at order.habitburger.com. Guests also have additional convenient ordering options including state-of-the-art indoor self-serve kiosks and delivery through Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats.

Habit Burger & Grill was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” With its cooked-to-order mantra, Habit Burger & Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, and sushi-grade ahi tuna. Guests at Habit Burger & Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.