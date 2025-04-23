Habit Burger & Grill, the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, announces the launch of their latest restaurant opening in Vancouver, Washington. The Vancouver restaurant with Mobile Pickup Lane is located at 8320 NE Vancouver Plaza Dr., Vancouver, WA 98662. Their famous “Habit Hospitality” will be served to the public starting Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

In honor of their grand opening, Habit Burger & Grill will host exclusive pre-opening VIP events for their CharClub and mobile app members. Guests can receive an invite to this exclusive sneak-peek by signing up at http://habitburger.com/vancouver.

VIP Event Details:

Free Charburger Day (Saturday, April 26): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

Free Habit Day (Monday, April 28): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

Free Habit Day (Tuesday, April 29): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

“Habit Burger & Grill is opening its 15th restaurant in the beautiful Evergreen state, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to begin feeding the citizens of Vancouver,” said Chef Jason Triail, Executive Chef at Habit Burger & Grill. “Vancouver’s the oldest city in Washington, and man—it’s got everything. Waterfront views, great food, real community vibes. We’re fired up to bring our chargrilled burgers, stacked sandwiches, and all the flavor-packed sides you can handle to the good people of Vancouver. Let’s eat!”

The Vancouver restaurant debuts one of Habit’s newer features—the Mobile Pickup Lane, designed to enhance convenience for both guests and third-party delivery drivers. This innovative lane brings a more seamless, on-demand experience than a drive-thru.

Guests can order ahead through Habit’s mobile app. Once notified that their order is ready, they simply pull into the Mobile Pickup Lane for a fast, hassle-free pickup—think of it as a “fast track” lane for food where guests can effectively “skip the line.”

The 2,570-square-foot Vancouver restaurant will offer Mobile Pickup Lane, dine-in, takeout; and delivery will be available via the Habit Mobile App and online at order.habitburger.com. Guests also have additional convenient ordering options including state-of-the-art indoor self-serve kiosks and delivery through Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats.

Habit Burger & Grill was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” With its cooked-to-order mantra, Habit Burger & Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, and sushi-grade ahi tuna. Guests at Habit Burger & Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

This Habit Burger & Grill restaurant will be open 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. Daily