The Habit Burger Grill Opens in Watsonville, California

Habit Burger Grill, the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads and more, announced today the grand opening of a new location in Watsonville, Calif. Located at 1075 Main Street, the fast-casual restaurant will serve up its “Habit Hospitality” beginning October 12, 2022.

In honor of the highly anticipated grand opening, Habit Burger Grill will host exclusive pre-opening VIP events for The Habit’s CharClub members. The Habit CharClub is a free program that offers members perks, including exclusive updates about new menu items and limited time offerings, a special treat on your birthday, invitations to grand openings, special events, and more. Guests can receive an invite to this exclusive sneak-peek by signing up for the CharClub at www.habitburger.com/watsonville/.

Free Charburger Day (Saturday, October 8th): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation. Free Charburger Day (Monday, October 10th): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation. Free Habit Day (Tuesday, October 11th): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

The restaurant will offer dine-in and takeout. Curbside pick-up and delivery will be available via The Habit Mobile App and online at order.habitburger.com. Guests also have additional convenient ordering options, including state-of-the-art indoor self-serve kiosks and delivery through DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats.

“We’re especially excited to open our latest restaurant in the beautiful community of Watsonville, where there’s so much to do and see. From the beach to wine tasting, hiking to the Strawberry Festival, we hope The Habit Burger Grill will be another spotlight in this tight-knit community,” says Iwona Alter, Chief Brand Officer at The Habit Burger Grill.

The Habit Burger Grill is California’s best-kept secret, as it was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” With its cooked-to-order mantra, The Habit Burger Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, sushi-grade ahi tuna and tenderloin steak. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

This Habit Burger Grill’s dining room will be open from 10:30am - 10:00pm Monday - Sunday.