Habit Burger & Grill, the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, announces today the launch of their restaurant opening in Reedley, California. The new restaurant’s address is 1471 W. Manning Ave., Reedley, CA 93654. Their famous “Habit Hospitality” will be served to the public starting Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

In honor of their grand opening, Habit Burger & Grill will host an exclusive pre-opening VIP events for their CharClub and mobile app members. Guests can receive an invite to this exclusive sneak peek by signing up at http://order.habitburger.com/nro/reedley.

VIP Event Details: Free Charburger Day on Saturday, November 8 – The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries, and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

“We’re pumped to roll into Reedley, a town that knows fresh,” said Chef Jason Triail, Director of Culinary Innovation at Habit Burger & Grill. “We’re ready to fire up the grill and serve up our Charburgers, sandwiches, fresh-cut salads and all the flavor-packed goodness we’re known for.”

The latest Reedley restaurant will offer drive-thru, dine-in, and takeout services; delivery will be available via the Habit Mobile App and online at order.habitburger.com. Guests also have additional convenient ordering options, including state-of-the-art indoor self-serve kiosks and delivery through Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates, and Uber Eats.

Habit Burger & Grill was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” With its cooked-to-order mantra, Habit Burger & Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, and sushi-grade ahi tuna. Guests at Habit Burger & Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

This Habit restaurant and drive-thru is open 10:30 – 10:00 daily.