From VIP parties to your local Habit Burger & Grill, the Desert Drip Char Meal is officially making its nationwide debut. After making waves at Coachella Valley’s hottest VIP afterparties and selling out within hours at select restaurants, this limited-time, fan-favorite drop is expected to go fast.

Originally created for ZENYARA’s Desert Nights and Rodeo Nights—two of the Coachella Valley’s most sought-after after-parties—the Desert Drip Char Meal became an instant festival icon. It was also available for a limited time at four exclusive desert-area Habit locations, where it sold out fast. Now, for the first time ever, fans across the country* can get a taste of the burger that turned heads in the desert.

What’s in the drip?

A flame-grilled beef patty stacked with melty pepper jack, crispy bacon, caramelized onions, and spicy aioli—paired with Habit’s award-winning Tempura Green Beans and a refreshing Dragonfruit Limeade. It’s bold, it’s juicy, and it’s built to turn heads.

“This burger stole the show at the after-party—socials lit up, and the hype was real,” said Jason Triail, Executive Chef of Habit Burger & Grill. “We knew we had to move fast. It’s the quickest we’ve ever brought a new item to restaurants, and now we’re putting that same festival flavor on the menu for everyone.”

The original desert drop earned shoutouts from creators like Candace Reels and Chris Too Smoove, with fans calling it “the hottest thing they ate all weekend.

So yes, it’s officially a thing. And yes, it’s highly limited.

The Desert Drip Char Meal drops across nationwide May 1, 2025, at participating Habit Burger & Grill locations with the full meal priced at $15.50.** Once it’s gone, it’s gone.

*Excluding Arizona and Florida

**Price varies by location