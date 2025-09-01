Habit Burger & Grill is taking the steak sandwich to the next level with its all-new Sirloin Steak Sandwich, a chef-crafted creation made with premium sirloin and craveable ingredients.

Chargrilled, garlic herb–marinated sirloin steak is layered with aged white cheddar, smoky BBQ sauce, caramelized onions, crisp lettuce, fresh tomatoes, and creamy garlic aioli, all on a perfectly toasted ciabatta roll. The result is a flavor-packed sandwich that steak lovers won’t forget.

“We wanted to create a steak sandwich that delivers both flavor and quality,” said Chef Jason Triail, Director of Culinary Innovation at Habit Burger & Grill. “By using premium sirloin and layered with premium ingredients, we’ve built a sandwich guests will keep coming back for.”

The steak innovation doesn’t stop at sandwiches. Guests can now elevate any of Habit’s signature salads, including the Santa Barbara Cobb, Mango Miso, Garden Ranch, Caesar, and Harvest Chopped, by adding freshly chargrilled sirloin, giving each salad a flavorful, protein-packed boost.

The new Sirloin Steak Sandwich starts at just $11.48 (price varies by location) and is available now at participating Habit Burger & Grill locations nationwide and is officially part of the core menu.