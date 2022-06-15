The Habit Burger Grill Rolls Out Chargrilled Peach Salad

There is nothing better than a fresh, colorful salad on a hot summer day, and on June 15th, The Habit Burger Grill is debuting their best summer dish yet – the Chargrilled Peach Salad.



Created by Executive Chef Adam Baird, and true to The Habit’s creative culinary culture, the salad features chargrilled peaches and chicken, mixed with flavorful ingredients like pickled red onions and diced tomatoes. Grilling the peaches allows for a slight caramelization, bringing out the sweet peach flavor and providing a nod to "charred" which The Habit has become known for. This seasonal offering will be available at all participating locations.

