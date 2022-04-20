    The Habit Burger Grill Rolls Out The Cubano Char

    Industry News | April 20, 2022
    Habit Burger Grill's new Cubano Char burger.
    The Habit Burger Grill
    The burger is available for a limited time.

    The Habit Burger Grill is rolling out the The Cubano Char for a limited time.

    True to The Habit’s creative culinary culture, the Cubano Charburger features a crave-worthy mix of classic chargrilled flavor with flavorful Cuban-inspired additions.

    Handcrafted between a toasted Brioche bun, the Cubano Charburger is layered with mustard-grilled honey ham, two slices of melty cheese and zesty mustard atop The Habit’s signature seasoned chargrilled patty, giving guests a unique blend of flavors and textures all in one satisfying bite. 

