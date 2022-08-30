The Habit Burger Grill Rolls Out Roasted Garlic Cauliflower

The Habit Burger Grill is proving that side dishes can be just as delicious as the main meal, with their latest chef-crafted offering, Roasted Garlic Cauliflower. The latest addition to their mouthwatering menu of sides is only available for a limited time, beginning Wednesday, August 31.

The Roasted Garlic Cauliflower is full of flavor and features a sweet roasted garlic aioli and is served with a fresh lemon slice, keeping it tangy and light. The satisfying nutty flavor of the roasted cauliflower pairs perfectly with the rich garlic flavor of the aioli to make this an upscale side with culinary flare. The Roasted Garlic Cauliflower offers customers a non-fried side option and makes for an easy way to add a serving of vegetables to any meal.