Habit Burger Grill Signs Deal to Grow in Coachella Valley

The Habit Burger Grill announced a recently signed area development agreement with Lee Mitchell and his experienced operations team to bring five new locations to the Coachella Valley area.

Bringing an accomplished track record in restaurant operations and experience with The Habit’s parent company, Yum! Brands, as a multi-unit Taco Bell franchisee, Mitchell is embarking on development plans to raise the game on handcrafted burgers in Coachella Valley along with his sons and long-time business partner, Michael Shepheard. The Habit Burger Grill chargrills over an open flame and offers a wide variety of additional made to order menu items, which customers in the Coachella Valley area will soon be able to enjoy.

“After evaluating the brand’s commitment to quality, fresh ingredients and handcrafted menu items, as well as its industry-leading technology and business model designed to create an inviting, modern dining experience, I knew that diversifying my portfolio with The Habit Burger Grill was the perfect next step in my career,” says Mitchell, an established restaurant operator and owner of 10 Taco Bell restaurants. “I’ve worked in the restaurant industry for the majority of my professional life, and no other fast-casual burger concept compares to The Habit Burger Grill. The level of comfort I felt with The Habit’s support team made the decision to grow the brand in Coachella Valley easy for me.”

Backed by established parent company, Yum! Brands, The Habit emphasizes innovation and creativity through its diverse menu offerings, technology-driven operations and all-access digital customer experience. Plus, the brand’s flexible footprint provides entrepreneurs with a wide range of real estate models fit for any market.

“The momentum The Habit has generated over the last year is a testament to the work we’ve done to our optimize our business model and franchisee support system,” adds Russ Bendel, CEO of The Habit Burger Grill. “We are thrilled to see it all come to life through the development agreement with Lee — His proven restaurant experience and knowledge of the local community, combined with The Habit’s technology and operational strength, puts us in a firm position to hit the ground running in the Coachella Valley area.”

In addition to this franchise development agreement, the 300-unit brand recently announced the additional markets it is prioritizing for future franchise growth. It is advancing its U.S. growth plans with targets set for several Southeastern and East Coast markets.

Since its inception in 1969, The Habit Burger Grill has established a respected reputation praised for its award-winning Charburger and its laid-back, welcoming California essence. In addition to the signature Charburger, The Habit’s trend-forward product innovation sets it apart from competitors in the fast-casual space with fresh salads, handcrafted sandwiches and a unique take on classic sides such as tempura green beans, sweet potato and French fries, and onion rings. The offerings also incorporate entrees featuring line-caught, sushi grade ahi tuna, fresh chicken and grilled tenderloin steak. Along with the emphasis on handcrafted menu items, The Habit difference is based on the uniqueness of its chargrilling over an open flame and handcrafted menu items.

Prospective franchise owners looking to be a part of the growing The Habit Burger Grill franchise should possess an entrepreneurial spirit and enthusiasm for the brand, proven business experience with success in restaurant operations, have the dedicated resources and infrastructure to operate restaurants, as well as the ability to source real estate and construction. Candidates should also have access to enough liquid capital for the development of multiple restaurants in a large territory and ideally live and work in the market they wish to develop.