The Habit Burger Grill Signs Deal to Grow in Massachusetts

Known for its signature Charburger and incomparable fast-casual dining experience, The Habit Burger Grill has announced that a franchise development agreement is now underway with restaurant industry professional, Adam Quinn, to establish the brand’s footprint in Massachusetts.

Bringing an accomplished track record in restaurant operations and an impressive multi-unit portfolio, Quinn is embarking on development plans to raise the game on handcrafted burgers in Wilmington and throughout Middlesex County. The Habit Burger Grill chargrills over an open flame and offers a wide variety of additional handcrafted menu items, which customers in Wilmington have been able to enjoy since the opening of the state’s first-ever Habit Burger Grill location this past year. Quinn anticipates opening several more in the next few years.

“After seeing the extensive menu and trying the food, I knew The Habit Burger Grill was the perfect concept for me to invest in. Seeing employees chop fresh vegetables each morning, and flip burgers on the chargrill in real time, are just a few factors that helped seal the deal for me,” said Quinn, who is also a second-generation Dunkin’ Donuts franchisee. “I’ve been in the restaurant industry for decades, and there is truly no other concept like The Habit Burger Grill. The level of support and training they provide to franchise owners is remarkable. And, when taking into account the brand’s devoted customer base and strong AUV, the opportunity to establish The Habit’s presence in Massachusetts was one I could not pass up.”

Backed by established parent company, Yum! Brands, The Habit emphasizes innovation and creativity through its diverse menu offerings, technology-driven operations and all-access digital customer experience. Plus, the brand’s flexible footprint provides entrepreneurs with a wide range of real estate models fit for any market.

“The momentum The Habit has generated over the last year is a testament to the work we’ve done to our optimize our business model and franchisee support system,” said Russ Bendel, CEO of The Habit Burger Grill. “We are thrilled to see it all come to life through the development agreement with Adam Quinn—his proven restaurant experience and knowledge of the local community, combined with The Habit’s technology and operational strength, puts us in a firm position to hit the ground running in Wilmington and surrounding areas.

In addition to this franchise development agreement, the 300-unit brand recently announced the additional markets it is prioritizing for future franchise growth. It is advancing its U.S. growth plans with targets set for several Southeastern and East Coast markets.

Since its inception in 1969, The Habit Burger Grill has established a respected reputation praised for its award-winning Charburger and its laid-back, welcoming California essence. In addition to the signature Charburger, The Habit’s trend-forward product innovation sets it apart from competitors in the fast-casual space with fresh salads, handcrafted sandwiches and a unique take on classic sides such as tempura green beans, sweet potato and French fries, and onion rings. The offerings also incorporate entrees featuring line-caught, sushi grade ahi tuna, fresh chicken and grilled tenderloin steak. Along with the emphasis on handcrafted menu items, The Habit difference is based on the uniqueness of its chargrilling over an open flame.

Prospective franchise owners looking to be a part of the growing The Habit Burger Grill franchise should possess an entrepreneurial spirit and enthusiasm for the brand, proven business experience with success in restaurant operations, have the dedicated resources and infrastructure to operate restaurants, as well as the ability to source real estate and construction. Candidates should also have access to enough liquid capital for the development of multiple restaurants in a large territory and ideally live and work in the market they wish to develop.