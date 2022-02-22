The Habit Burger Grill Signs Deal to Open 10 Stores in Hillsborough County

Known for its signature Charburgers and incomparable fast-casual dining experience, popular Southern California-based The Habit Burger Grill has announced that it has recently signed a development agreement with CEO of Legacy Hospitality Companies, Karnardo Garnett, to bring 10 locations to Hillsborough County.

With over 25 years of experience across industries including restaurants, legal services, and IT as well as an impressive portfolio made up of nine restaurant concepts, Mr. Garnett is embarking on development plans to raise the game on cooked-to-order burgers in Hillsborough County in the Tampa Bay market. The Habit Burger Grill chargrills over an open flame and offers a wide variety of additional menu items handcrafted to order.

“To say that I am excited about the opportunity to partner with The Habit Burger Grill is an understatement,” says Karnardo. “I believe in this brand; the quality of its food product and its focus on company culture are one of a kind. In my experience, being in the restaurant industry is all about building relationships with people centered around food. The Habit Burger Grill does an outstanding job of surrounding you with good people, high-quality food options and the systems to deliver a consistent experience. I like to operate based on my company’s core values, which I call the ‘4 W’s’: We Care, We Listen, We Innovate and We Deliver, and through this brand partnership I am able to go above and beyond on all of these to create the best overall dining experience.”

Backed by established parent company, Yum! Brands, The Habit emphasizes innovation and creativity through its diverse menu offerings, technology-driven operations and all-access digital customer experience. Plus, the brand’s flexible footprint provides entrepreneurs with a wide range of real estate models fit for any market.

“We are excited to make our debut in the Tampa Bay area with a strong and skilled operator like Karnardo,” adds Russ Bendel, CEO of The Habit Burger Grill. “His belief in our brand on top of his vast industry experience will set us up for success to grow throughout the state of Florida and flourish.”

In addition to this development agreement, the 300-unit brand recently announced the additional markets it is prioritizing for future franchise growth. It is advancing its U.S. growth plans with targets set for several Southeastern and East Coast markets.

Since its inception in 1969, The Habit Burger Grill has established a respected reputation praised for its award-winning Charburger and its laid-back, welcoming California essence. In addition to the signature Charburger, The Habit’s trend-forward product innovation sets it apart from competitors in the fast-casual space with fresh salads, handcrafted sandwiches and a unique take on classic sides such as tempura green beans, sweet potato and french fries, and onion rings. The offerings also incorporate entrees featuring line-caught, sushi grade ahi tuna, fresh chicken and grilled tenderloin steak. Along with the emphasis on cooked-to-order menu items, The Habit difference is based on the uniqueness of its chargrilling over an open flame and cooking from scratch.

Prospective franchise owners looking to be a part of the growing The Habit Burger Grill franchise should possess an entrepreneurial spirit and enthusiasm for the brand, proven business experience with success in restaurant operations, have the dedicated resources and infrastructure to operate restaurants, as well as the ability to source real estate and construction. Candidates should also have access to enough liquid capital for the development of multiple restaurants in a large territory and ideally live and work in the market they wish to develop.