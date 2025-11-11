Habit is celebrating its 56th birthday the best way it knows how: by giving back. On Saturday, November 15, guests nationwide are invited to join Good Habits Day, a one-day event where doing good never tasted so good.

With a $1+ donation to No Kid Hungry and a $5 minimum purchase, guests will receive a free Double Charburger, the brand’s award-winning signature burger. Together, Habit fans across the country can help turn good habits into great impact.

“Good Habits Day is all about celebrating our guests, our communities, and our 56th birthday, all while giving back in a meaningful way,” said Shannon Hennessy, CEO at Habit Burger & Grill. “As long-time supporters of No Kid Hungry, we believe small acts of generosity, even something as simple as ordering your favorite burger, can make a big difference in helping kids thrive.”

No Kid Hungry works to make sure every child gets three meals a day by advocating for critical programs and helping communities get the resources they need to feed children.

“Habit has been a valued partner in our mission to end childhood hunger,” said Allison Shuffield, Managing Director of Corporate Partnerships at No Kid Hungry. “Good Habits Day is a great example of how brands can engage their customers in giving back in simple yet powerful ways. Every dollar raised helps ensure kids have access to the healthy meals they need to learn, grow, and reach their full potential.”

Ready to help? It’s easy!



Here’s How Good Habit Day Works:

Sign Up!

Join CharClub at GoodHabitsDay.com. Membership also unlocks exclusive offers, early access to new menu items, and faster checkout with saved favorites.

(Already a member? You’re all set!) Head to Your Local Habit on November 15

Order at the cashier only. Kiosk and digital orders do not qualify. When You Order:

• Add $5+ worth of menu items

• Add a $1+ donation to No Kid Hungry

Celebrate with Us in L.A.!

We’re bringing the party to South Pasadena! Stop by Habit (901 Fair Oaks Avenue, Suite E) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a day packed with fun including live sets from iHeartMedia, Spin the Grill prize giveaways, exclusive merch*, and the Habit food truck serving up the Double Char out front.

*While supplies last