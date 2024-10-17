Habit Burger & Grill, the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers, signature sandwiches, and fresh salads, announced a promotion in collaboration with PepsiCo.

Starting October 18, customers can receive a free large PEPSI with the purchase of its #1 ranked* Double Charburger. This limited-time offer celebrates the recent introduction of Pepsi-Cola Beverages to Habit Burger & Grill’s beverage lineup, which began in August 2024. The new lineup includes popular beverage products such as Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, MTN DEW, Starry, BRISK, Aquafina, and Tropicana, providing a wide range of options to complement Habit’s menu items.

Promotion Details:

Offer: Free Large PEPSI with the purchase of a Double Char (with or without cheese)

Promo Code: PEPSI

Promo Code Entry Period: October 18 – October 25, 2024

Redemption Period: 7 days from the date the promo code is entered (valid from October 18 – October 31, 2024)

To take advantage of this offer, guests can enter the promo code “PEPSI” into their Habit Mobile App wallet between October 18 and October 25. Once added, the offer is valid for seven days, allowing for redemption until October 31, 2024.

This promotion offers a perfect opportunity for customers to enjoy Habit’s signature Double Char paired with a refreshing PEPSI beverage. Habit Burger & Grill continues its commitment to providing high-quality, flavorful meals and exceptional value to its customers.

*Based on USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice 2024 Awards for Best Fast Food Burger. (Published July 2024).

