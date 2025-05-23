In honor of National Burger Day, Habit Burger & Grill is celebrating with a full week of flavor. From Monday, May 26 through Sunday, June 1, guests can enjoy two Charburgers for the price of one, doubling up on the award-winning, made-to-order chargrilled taste fans crave.

Observed on May 28, National Burger Day is a celebration of one of America’s most iconic meals: the beefy, cheesy classic that brings people together at backyard BBQs, family picnics, beach bonfires, and just about anywhere grills are fired up. And this year, Habit Burger & Grill is making it twice as nice all week long.

To redeem the offer, guests must be registered CharClub members. Simply create an account on the Habit app or website, head to the “My Offers” tab, and enter promo code 2CHARS to unlock the deal.

The brand’s classic Charburger with Cheese is a fan favorite for a reason. Built with caramelized onions, crisp lettuce, fresh tomato, pickles, mayo, and melted cheese on a toasted bun, it is chargrilled to perfection and packed with bold, signature flavor.

“This isn’t just another burger holiday,” said Chef Jason Trial, Executive Chef at Habit Burger & Grill. “We’re giving you a legit excuse to eat two burgers in a sitting. That chargrilled beef, melty cheese, all the right toppings, times two. Grab someone you like, or just treat yourself, twice. Either way, it’s a win.”

Habit’s signature chargrilling process sets its award-winning burgers apart from the rest. Each beef patty is cooked over an open flame allowing high heat to seal in the juices and deliver an unforgettable smoky flavor. The result is a perfectly seared exterior with a tender, juicy center, bringing bold, craveable flavor to every bite.