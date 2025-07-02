Habit Burger & Grill, the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, announces today the launch of their latest restaurant opening in Cameron Park, CA. The restaurant is located at 3959 Cameron Park Drive, Cameron Park, CA 95682. Their famous “Habit Hospitality” will be served to the public starting Wednesday, July 9, 2025.

In honor of their grand opening, Habit Burger & Grill will host exclusive pre-opening VIP events for their CharClub and mobile app members. Guests can receive an invite to this exclusive sneak-peek by signing up at https://order.habitburger.com/nro/cameron-park.

VIP Event Details:

Free Charburger Day (Saturday, July 5): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

Free Habit Day (Monday, July 7): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

Free Habit Day (Tuesday, July 8): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

“Habit Burger & Grill opened its first restaurant in Santa Barbara in 1969, so we are always so excited to open another restaurant in our home state of California,” said Chef Jason Triail, Executive Chef at Habit Burger & Grill. “From the beautiful outdoors to the scenic trails, family environment and deep neighborhood bonds, we can’t wait to serve this lovely community with our chargrilled burgers, stacked sandwiches, award-winning sides, and so much more!”

The Cameron Park restaurant will offer dine-in, takeout; drive-thru; delivery will be available via the Habit Mobile App and online at order.habitburger.com. Guests also have additional convenient ordering options including state-of-the-art indoor self-serve kiosks and delivery through Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats.

Habit Burger & Grill was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” With its cooked-to-order mantra, Habit Burger & Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, and sushi-grade ahi tuna. Guests at Habit Burger & Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

This Habit Burger & Grill restaurant will be open 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. Daily