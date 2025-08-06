Habit Burger & Grill, the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, announces today the launch of their latest restaurant opening in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. The address is 29135 S Western Ave., Rancho Palos Verdes CA 90275. Their famous “Habit Hospitality” will be served to the public starting Wednesday, August 13, 2025.

In honor of their grand opening, Habit Burger & Grill will host exclusive pre-opening VIP events for their CharClub and mobile app members. Guests can receive an invite to this exclusive sneak peek by signing up at http://order.habitburger.com/nro/rancho-palos-verdes

VIP Event Details:

Free Charburger Day (Saturday, August 9): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries, and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries, and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation. Free Habit Day (Monday, August 11): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation. Free Habit Day (Tuesday, August 12): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

“We’ve been growing fast across the country, but opening a new spot right here in our home state of California always hits different, this time it’s Rancho Palos Verdes,” said Chef Jason Triail, Habit’s Director of Culinary Innovation. “This place has some of the most stunning beaches and trails around, and we’re fired up to be part of the community. Can’t wait to serve up our award-winning charburgers, stacked sandwiches, fresh salads, and all the tasty sides folks around here are gonna love.”

The latest Rancho Palos Verdes restaurant will offer dine-in, takeout and delivery will be available via the Habit Mobile App and online at order.habitburger.com. Guests also have additional convenient ordering options including state-of-the-art indoor self-serve kiosks and delivery through Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats.

Habit Burger & Grill was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” With its cooked-to-order mantra, Habit Burger & Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, and sushi-grade ahi tuna. Guests at Habit Burger & Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

Hours:

Sun–Thu: 10 a.m.–10 p.m.

Fri–Sat: 10 a.m.–11 p.m.