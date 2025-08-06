Habit Burger & Grill, the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, announces today the launch of their second restaurant opening in Santa Rosa, California. The new restaurant’s address is 2280 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa, CA 95407. Their famous “Habit Hospitality” will be served to the public starting Wednesday, August 13, 2025.

In honor of their grand opening, Habit Burger & Grill will host exclusive pre-opening VIP events for their CharClub and mobile app members. Guests can receive an invite to this exclusive sneak peek by signing up at http://order.habitburger.com/nro/santa-rosa.

VIP Event Details:

Free Charburger Day (Saturday, August 9): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries, and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

Free Habit Day (Monday, August 11): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

Free Habit Day (Tuesday, August 12): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

“We’re fired up to open our doors in Santa Rosa,” said Chef Jason Triail, Director of Culinary Innovation at Habit Burger. “This city’s got world-class everything—wineries, art, epic nature—and now we get to bring our award-winning charburgers, sandwiches, fresh salads, and all the flavor-packed goodness to the mix. Can’t wait to feed this amazing community!”

The latest Santa Rosa restaurant will offer dine-in, takeout and delivery will be available via the Habit Mobile App and online at order.habitburger.com. Guests also have additional convenient ordering options including state-of-the-art indoor self-serve kiosks and delivery through Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats.

Habit Burger & Grill was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” With its cooked-to-order mantra, Habit Burger & Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, and sushi-grade ahi tuna. Guests at Habit Burger & Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

Hours:

Dining Room: Daily, 10:30 AM – 10:00 PM

Drive-Thru: Daily, 10:30 AM – 11:00 PM