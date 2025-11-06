The #1 burger is officially moving in with the #1 baseball team. Habit, renowned for its award-winning #1-ranked Double Char, celebrated its “move-in” to Dodger Stadium this week, marking a delicious new chapter for fans of both America’s favorite burger and America’s favorite team.

Habit movers, decked out in Habit-branded overalls, rolled into Dodger Stadium in the iconic Habit Burger truck, each carrying stacks of moving boxes, as well as the brand’s signature Family Charboxes. Dodgers announcer Todd Leitz was on-hand to officially cut the celebratory ribbon, proclaiming, “What a gorgeous day to announce that Habit, America’s back-to-back #1 burger winner, is making its latest move into Dodger Stadium, the home of the back-to-back world champs!”

“Congratulations to the Dodgers on their exciting win!” said Shannon Hennessy, Habit’s CEO. “Habit and the Dodgers have a lot in common – back-to-back #1 wins, feel-good family vibes, and an uncompromising commitment to greatness. We’re thrilled to bring our fresh, award-winning food to the legendary Dodger Stadium. Go Dodgers!”

This move marks the start of a multi-year partnership between two Southern California legendary brands, both with a commitment to being the best in their craft. Born in California and proud of its West Coast roots, Habit is excited to serve Dodgers fans and celebrate the team’s recent win.

“We are excited to welcome Habit Burger & Grill in the Dodgers’ family of food partners,” said Lon Rosen, Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer, Los Angeles Dodgers. “This top-quality concession exemplifies the excellence and enjoyment that fans have come to savor at Dodger Stadium, and we expect it will quickly become a popular destination in the Centerfield Plaza.”

Promotion: Winners Bring It Home

To celebrate this iconic partnership, Habit is bringing back the Winners Family Charbox. Fans can order any $40 Family Charbox from November 7 – 11 and save $5. Because when it comes to burgers and baseball, winners bring it home.*

