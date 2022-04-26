The Habit Burger to Offer Weekly Rewards in May

For the very first time, The Habit Burger Grill is offering rewards to its customers throughout the month of May, in celebration of National Burger Month.

It’s super simple: register through The Habit’s mobile app and receive exclusive offers each week.

In advance of the specialty month and starting April 28, new registrants for The Habit’s app will receive a free Charburger with Cheese with a purchase of a drink. From May 4th through May 31st, The Habit will drop exclusive rewards every Wednesday directly through the app available to redeem weekly. Each reward expires after a week and a new surprise offer will appear in customers’ accounts each Wednesday.