Habit Burger announced a significant brand evolution. The fast-casual restaurant chain is officially changing its name from The Habit Burger Grill to Habit Burger & Grill, embracing the ampersand that has always been at the heart of its identity.

This change reflects the brand’s commitment to offering more than just burgers. From hand-spun milkshakes and crispy tempura green beans to innovative salads and chef-inspired sandwiches, Habit Burger & Grill has always been about the “&” – the extras that make the dining experience special.

“We’re not changing – we’re just embracing what we’ve always been – an ‘&’ brand,” said Jack Hinchliffe, Chief Marketing Officer at Habit Burger & Grill. “This simple rebrand is a celebration of our diverse menu, our commitment to fresh, high-quality ingredients, and the connections we’ve built with our customers and communities over the years.”

The new name highlights the brand’s dedication to variety, innovation, and the warm, Southern California hospitality that has been its hallmark since 1969. It also underscores the company’s focus on creating meaningful experiences that go beyond just serving great food.

The rebrand will be rolled out across the brand’s marketing materials, packaging and digital platforms starting August 28, 2024. Customers can expect the same fresh, made-to-order food and service they’ve always enjoyed, now with a name that better represents the full Habit Burger & Grill experience.