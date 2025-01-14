Habit Burger & Grill, the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, announces today the launch of its latest restaurant in Virginia Beach, VA. The fourth restaurant in the Old Dominion is serving up its famous “Habit Hospitality” at 3981 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23452.

What’s more, Habit Burger & Grill in Virginia Beach is raising the bar on guest convenience with the brand’s new Mobile Pickup Lane! Using the Habit mobile app or website, customers can place their orders ahead of time and select the Mobile Pickup Lane option. Once the order is ready, guests will receive a notification and can drive straight to the designated lane, where their food will be delivered directly to their vehicle. The Mobile Pickup Lane reflects Habit’s commitment to providing an effortless and enjoyable dining experience for our guests.

In celebration of its Mobile Pickup Lane, Habit Burger & Grill is excited to launch the “Habit Burger & Grill Virginia Beach Sweepstakes,” offering one lucky Virginia resident the chance to win free Charburgers for a year! To enter, sign up for a free CharClub account anytime between now and February 15, 2025. One winner will be selected to enjoy a year of delicious burgers!*

“Virginia Beach is a beautiful destination with a thriving culinary scene—now made even better with the arrival of our new Habit Burger & Grill,” said Chef Jason Triail, Director of Culinary Innovation at Habit Burger & Grill. “We’re fired up to share our award-winning chargrilled burgers, bold sandwiches, crave-worthy sides, and the rest of our delicious menu with this incredible coastal community!”

To mark the grand opening, Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer will lead a ceremonial ribbon-cutting on Wednesday, January 15, at 10:30 a.m. This special event highlights the excitement and community support surrounding the newest addition to Virginia Beach, offering a warm welcome to guests and celebrating a commitment to bringing the fresh taste of California feel-good to Virginia Beach.

The 3,071 Virginia Beach restaurant will offer dine-in and takeout, and delivery will be available via The Habit Mobile App and online at order.habitburger.com. Guests also have additional convenient ordering options including state-of-the-art indoor self-serve kiosks and delivery through Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats.

This Habit Burger & Grill restaurant will be open 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. daily.

Habit Burger & Grill’s Double Charburger was recently named the Best Fast-Food Burger and its Tempura Green Beans the Best Side by USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice 2024 Awards (published July 2024). With its cooked-to-order mantra, Habit Burger & Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, and sushi-grade ahi tuna. Guests at Habit Burger & Grill can always count on freshly made, handcrafted quality served with genuine hospitality.

*Entrants must be at least 18 years old and residents of Virginia. The winner will be selected and notified on or around February 17, 2025, and must claim their prize within three days, or an alternate winner may be chosen.