The Halal Guys Adds Herb Beef and Red Pepper Hummus for Limited Time

The Halal Guys, the world’s largest halal restaurant brand, is launching two new menu items, herb beef + red pepper hummus, available for a limited time only beginning on May 16.

Adding to their menu of falafel, chicken and beef gyro meat, the herb beef will provide a lean and flavorful option for meat lovers – and it is the perfect pairing with the beloved white sauce! To top it off, red pepper hummus will add a touch of spice for those who crave a slap of flavor.

The Halal Guys’ menu is intentionally selective with quality items, so when they add something new, you know it will hit the spot.

The herb beef and red pepper hummus will be available while supplies last at all participating locations nationwide.