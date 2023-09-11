The Halal Guys Announces Five Store Openings in the Fall

The Halal Guys, celebrated globally for its authentic American Halal cuisine, announced the launch of five new locations this fall. This expansion not only extends its presence but also introduces its mouthwatering menu to new communities. This adds to The Halal Guys' current footprint of over 105 units, with 400 units in development. With a presence in 17 U.S. states and international locations located in Korea, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Indonesia, The Halal Guys continues to share its remarkable flavors worldwide.

The upcoming store openings are as follows:

South Bay Address: 8 Allstate Road, Boston, MA 02118

New Rochelle Address: 27 Lecount Place, New Rochelle, NY 10801

Willow Grove Address: 4001 Welsh Rd, Willow Grove, PA 19090

Wood Green Address: 6 High Road, Wood Green, London, N22 6BX

Washington, DC Address: 50 Massachusetts Ave NE space L016 Washington, DC 20002

Each location promises to deliver the same exceptional quality, taste, and experience that has made The Halal Guys a beloved favorite around the world. With their signature beef gyro, chicken, falafel, and more, The Halal Guys are dedicated to satisfying cravings for flavorful, authentic American Halal cuisine.

"When I experienced the original cart in New York City for the first time, the line around the block was impossible to ignore," shares Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart. "This concept resonated so strongly with me because it served an authentic taste that carried a broad appeal. It’s a cuisine that can be mainstream and cater to every walk of life. The global brand's universal appeal is undeniable, and I firmly believe that The Halal Guys are poised for even more monumental successes ahead."

The Halal Guys is partnered with Fransmart, the industry leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and QDOBA Mexican Grill, as their exclusive franchise development partner to grow the brand. The concept is actively looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop additional franchises in major markets across the United States and internationally.