The Halal Guys Announces Partnership with New York Yankees

The Halal Guys has cooked up authentic beef, chicken and falafel on the streets of Manhattan since 1990. After being ingrained in New York City culture, the brand is proud to announce its partnership with an iconic New York franchise, the New York Yankees.

The partnership introduces two new carts inside of Yankee Stadium - one near the entrance in the Great Hall, near Gate 6 and the other at Section 321 on the Terrace Level behind home plate. Fans of the original cart can experience the same chicken and beef gyros and platters with white and hot sauce on their game day menu.

“As we look back on our history as a single cart on the corner of 53rd and 6th, we are honored to celebrate this triumphant moment partnering with the New York Yankees,” says Ahmed Abouelenein, CEO of The Halal Guys. “We’ve continued to innovate and expand around the world, but we feel humbled adding two new carts within the Stadium of our home team.”

The new carts that will be in Yankee Stadium will reflect the upgraded urban design concept The Halal Guys premiered with Rubber and Road Creative in June of 2021.

“We are pleased to begin our relationship with The Halal Guys and look forward to working together to strengthen its brand awareness at the Stadium and throughout the Tri-State area,” adds Michael J. Tusiani, New York Yankees, Senior Vice President Partnerships.

The Halal Guys continues to expand its U.S. and international presence through franchising development. Celebrating its 100th location this year, the brand plans to open another 400 units over the next few years, exploring additional non-traditional locations to reach new fans.