The Halal Guys Drop New Jalapeño Hummus

Winter is fastly approaching, and The Halal Guys’ just dropped a new limited-time offering that will surely keep you warm this season: jalapeño hummus.

Fiery jalapeños are blended with the Halal Guys’ signature creamy hummus to create this deliciously spicy spread. Whether your go-to order is a platter or pita, herbed beef or falafel, this jalapeño hummus will complement any dish.

The jalapeño hummus will be available at participating locations nationwide while supplies last for $5.49.