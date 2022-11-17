    The Halal Guys Drop New Jalapeño Hummus

    Industry News | November 17, 2022
    Jalapeño hummus from The Halal Guys.
    The Halal Guys
    It will be available for $5.49 while supplies last.

    Winter is fastly approaching, and The Halal Guys’ just dropped a new limited-time offering that will surely keep you warm this season: jalapeño hummus. 

    Fiery jalapeños are blended with the Halal Guys’ signature creamy hummus to create this deliciously spicy spread. Whether your go-to order is a platter or pita, herbed beef or falafel, this jalapeño hummus will complement any dish. 

    The jalapeño hummus will be available at participating locations nationwide while supplies last for $5.49. 

