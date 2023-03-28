Halal Guys Inks Deal to Grow in San Diego

The Halal Guys has inked a five unit franchise deal for San Diego.

The Halal Guys already boasts a heavy presence in the Los Angeles area, and this deal will help spread their market presence throughout all of Southern California. As their popularity in the region grew, demand for the brand in San Diego was undeniable. Farhan Qadri, the San Diego franchisee, is thrilled to finally bring the fastest-growing halal fast casual concept to the city.

“Bringing The Halal Guys to the San Diego market has been a long-time goal of ours,” says Qadri. “We’re confident our fresh and delicious halal-style food will be well received in this culturally diverse area."

The Halal Guys are the originators of the American Halal Food fast casual concept. The concept became a well-known New York City brand largely via word-of-mouth thanks to Muslim cab drivers in the 90’s who appreciated delicious, fresh and well-priced American Halal Food.

With a loyal fan base as diverse as their flavor palate, The Halal Guys currently operates in 100 locations with more than 400 in development worldwide.

The Halal Guys is partnered with Fransmart, the industry leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and QDOBA Mexican Grill, as their exclusive franchise development partner to grow the brand. The concept is actively looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop additional franchises in major markets across the United States and internationally.