The Halal Guys to Open 13 New Stores in Q4

2022 saw The Halal Guys reach a milestone of 100 locations, but the brand isn’t taking its foot off the gas pedal with 13 new locations slated to open before year’s end as it continues to grow towards its new goal of 400 worldwide outlets.

During its eight years franchising through Fransmart, The Halal Guys have made Halal food as mainstream in America as sushi, tacos and burgers. The iconic halal restaurant continues its growth as new and existing franchisees are slated to open 12 new locations throughout the United States in Q4.

“It’s always rewarding when our existing franchisees are enjoying so much success that they decide to expand their locations,” says Ahmed Abouelenein, CEO of The Halal Guys. “We’re also excited to welcome our new franchisees and the opportunity to bring The Halal Guys unique spin on Halal food to new parts of America.”

After passing the 100th store mark in early 2022, The Halal Guys set a new goal to grow to 400 worldwide locations. The brand plans to achieve its new milestone as existing franchisees add locations and with new multi-unit operators worldwide.

“Nothing speaks to the quality of a brand like happy franchisees that continue to invest in it,” says Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart. “The Halal Guys support of its franchisees, strong supply chain and revenue make it attractive for franchisees from Dallas to Dubai.”

The new stores opened or opening in Q4 are located in:

Newton, PA

Dallas, TX

George Mason University

North Bergen, NJ

South Bay Boston, MA

Shrewsbury, MA

Bala Cynwyd, PA

Dunwoody, PA

Kansas City, MO

Riverside, CA

Baltimore, MD

Frisco, TX

The Halal Guys started with one cart in midtown Manhattan before Fransmart, the leading franchise development company for emerging brands, took the brand to international success. Today, The Halal Guys has over 100 restaurants worldwide.

The brand is actively seeking new franchisees in the U.S., UAE/GCC and Singapore.