The Halal Guys Opens 100th Restaurant

The Halal Guys, the fast-casual American halal restaurant famous for pioneering halal fare in America, is celebrating its 100th store opening this month in Pittsburgh, Pa.

The Halal Guys’ loyal fan base is known to seek out its platters and gyros far and wide - with locations spanning from Asia, to the UK and across the US. But how far are they willing to go?

The brand is posing this very question to its ultimate fans, and the first person to eat at all 100 locations of The Halal Guys in 2022 will receive free food for life. Currently, the record for most stores visited is 12 held by Michael P. from California. Keep going, Michael, only 88 more to go.

“Visiting all 100 stores would be quite the adventure, and we wouldn’t be surprised if one of our fans was able to accomplish it,” says Andrew Eck, vice president of marketing for The Halal Guys. “Some of our customers have been with us since 1990 and we are incredibly proud to see this community continue to grow all these years later. We can’t wait to see who is up for the challenge.”

Customers who have dined with The Halal Guys 100 times or more will be initiated into The Century Club and receive an exclusive gift. The package will include one-of-a-kind items like a custom The Halal Guys hat, a Century Club Coin, a 3D printed cart desk ornament and an NFT of the cart.

More immediate perks for those looking to join in on the 100th store celebration include:

● Five dollars off any purchase of $20 or more during the weekend of March 4-6

● One hundred loyalty reward points to anyone who orders during the weekend of March 11-13

● Surprise and delight swag packages to random guests who order during March 11-13

“We are so grateful to reach this historic milestone as a business. From a food cart on the streets of New York City to an international franchise, we would not be here without the support of our first fans and customers. We thrive off growth and innovation and are excited to see what comes next,” says Ahmed Abouelenein, CEO of The Halal Guys.

In 2014, Aboulenein made the decision to franchise the brand and expand into brick-and-mortar restaurants. Seven years and 100 stores later, the street food cart turned restaurant has become an international operation with millions of fans worldwide. In the past year alone, facing similar challenges as many restaurants during the pandemic, the brand has opened 10 stores in three new markets.

The 100th location is a testament to The Halal Guys’ resilience, entrepreneurship and growth as a restaurant and business. Its ability to reach diverse demographics along with its unparalleled customer service has contributed to its global success.