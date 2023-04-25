The Halal Guys Plots Midwest Growth

The Halal Guys, the country’s only Middle Eastern fast casual brand in the Halal food sector, is focused on growing their brand into the untapped Midwestern market. A 5-unit deal has been inked to bring this New York City staple into the Omaha and Lincoln areas.

“Having grown up in the New York area, when visiting the city, some of my favorite memories were of The Halal Guys food carts,” said franchisee Mohammad Sajjad. “Having recently moved to the Omaha area, it became quickly apparent that this was a prime market to bring this flavorful, Middle Eastern cuisine. I’m thrilled to bring this beloved brand to Omaha and introduce people to the flavors that I’ve loved for years.”

The Halal Guys currently have more than 100 stores open worldwide and more than 400 in development.

“We’ve recently seen research that the Halal market is on track to more than double in the next 5 years. As the first and only quick service restaurant of its kind, The Halal Guys are leading the pack,” says Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart.

The Halal Guys is partnered with Fransmart, the industry leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and QDOBA Mexican Grill, as their exclusive franchise development partner to grow the brand. The concept is actively looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop additional franchises in major markets across the United States and internationally.