The Halal Guys Releases Chicken Shawarma

The Halal Guys, the world’s largest halal restaurant brand, is known for bringing innovative menu items to the table, whether it's roasted red pepper hummus or watermelon lemonade. However, their newest limited time offering is keeping it traditional: chicken shawarma.

Thinly sliced chicken marinated in a mouth-watering array of herbs and spices (Greek oregano, cilantro, toasted sesame, chili, and more) creates an explosion of flavor. Chicken shawarma sandwiches start at $11.49 and platters featuring the protein start at $12.99.

Chicken shawarma will be available while supplies last at all participating locations nationwide.